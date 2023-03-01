SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Neumayer F, Jantzer V, Lerch S, Resch F, Kaess M. J. Adolesc. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jadohealth.2023.03.013

PMID

37294250

Abstract

PURPOSE: Bullying and problematic Internet gaming (PIG) are two concerning phenomena among adolescents. Research suggests an association between them; however, longitudinal studies are scarce. Therefore, this study examined whether traditional and cybervictimization are prospective risk factors for PIG and how gender, school type, and age influence these relationships.

METHODS: Adolescents (grades 5-13; N = 4,390) answered two surveys one year apart which were linked by individual codes. They were classified as "victims" based on the Olweus Bullying Questionnaire-Revised. Changes in PIG (T2-T1) were computed based on nine items reflecting the diagnostic criteria for DSM-5 Internet Gaming Disorder.

RESULTS: Traditional and cybervictimization independently predicted changes in PIG. The emergence of traditional victimization only, cybervictimization only, and particularly, both forms of victimization simultaneously, was associated with an increase in PIG. A decrease in PIG was only found if victimization terminated in both contexts. Further, an additive effect was found if traditional victimization newly extended to cyberspace. For boys and B-level students, the emergence of traditional victimization was associated with a larger increase in PIG than for girls and A-level students, when compared to the absence of traditional victimization. For boys, this also applied for cybervictimization.

DISCUSSION: The emergence of bullying victimization in either an offline or online context appears to be a risk factor for PIG. Importantly, victimization must be stopped in both contexts for a decrease in PIG. Therefore, prevention programs need to focus on bullying offline as well as online to counter PIG. Efforts should especially focus on boys and B-level students.


Language: en

Keywords

Longitudinal; Bullying; Victimization; Adolescence; Problematic Internet gaming

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print