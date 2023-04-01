Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aimed to explore the health outcomes of adolescent survivors of sexual assault, as measured by subsequent emergency department (ED) utilization for mental and sexual health concerns.



METHODS: This retrospective cohort study used the Pediatric Health Information System (PHIS) database. We included patients aged 11-18 years seen at a PHIS hospital with a primary diagnosis of sexual assault. The control group included age- and sex-matched patients seen for an injury. Participants were followed in PHIS for 3-10 years; subsequent ED visits for suicidality, sexually transmitted infection, pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), or pregnancy were identified, and likelihoods of each were compared using Cox proportional hazards models.



RESULTS: The study population included 19,706 patients. ED return visit rates in the sexual assault and control groups were 7.9% versus 4.1% for suicidality, 1.8% versus 1.4% for sexually transmitted infection, 2.2% versus 0.8% for PID, and 1.7% versus 1.0% for pregnancy, respectively. Compared to controls, sexual assault patients were significantly more likely to return to the ED for suicidality throughout the follow-up period, with the highest hazard ratio of 6.31 (95% confidence interval 4.46-8.94) during the first 4 months. Sexual assault patients also had higher likelihood of returning for PID (hazard ratio 3.80, 95% confidence interval 3.07-4.71) throughout the follow-up period.



DISCUSSION: Adolescents seen in the ED for sexual assault were significantly more likely to return to the ED for suicidality and sexual health concerns, highlighting the need for increased allocation of research and clinical resources to improve their care.

Language: en