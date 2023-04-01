Abstract

PURPOSE: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are common in Puerto Rican youths. Few large longitudinal studies of Latine youth examined what predicts co-use of alcohol and cannabis in late adolescence and young adulthood. We investigated the prospective association between ACEs with alcohol/cannabis co-use in Puerto Rican youth.



METHODS: Participants from a longitudinal study of Puerto Rican youth (n = 2,004) were included. Using multinomial logistic regressions to test associations between prospectively reported ACEs (11 types, reported by parents and/or children, categorized as 0-1, 2-3, and 4+ ACEs) with young adult alcohol/cannabis use patterns in the past month (i.e., no lifetime use, low-risk [no binge drinking and cannabis use < 10], binge-drinking only, regular cannabis use only, and alcohol/cannabis co-use). Models were adjusted for sociodemographic variables.



RESULTS: In this sample, 27.8% reported 4+ ACEs, 28.6% endorsed binge drinking, 4.9% regular cannabis use, and 5.5% alcohol/cannabis co-use. Compared to individuals with no lifetime use, those reporting 4+ (vs. 0-1) ACEs had greater odds of low-risk use (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] 1.60, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 1.04-2.45), regular cannabis use (aOR 3.13 95% CI = 1.44-6.77), and alcohol/cannabis co-use (aOR 3.57, 95% CI = 1.89-6.75). In relation to low-risk use, reporting 4+ ACEs (vs. 0-1) was associated with 1.96 odds (95% CI = 1.01-3.78) of regular cannabis use and 2.24 odds (95% CI = 1.29-3.89) of alcohol/cannabis co-use.



DISCUSSION: Exposure to 4+ ACEs was associated with the occurrence of adolescent/young adulthood regular cannabis use and alcohol/cannabis co-use. Importantly, ACEs exposure differentiated young adults who were co-using compared to those engaged in low-risk use. Preventing ACE or interventions for Puerto Rican youth experiencing 4+ ACEs may mitigate negative consequences associated with alcohol/cannabis co-use.

