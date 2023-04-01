|
Citation
|
Sequeira GM, Kahn NF, Ricklefs C, Collin A, Asante PG, Pratt W, Christakis D, Richardson LP. J. Adolesc. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37294258
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Both affirming environments and access to gender-affirming medical care have a positive impact on the mental health of transgender and gender diverse (TGD) youth, however, many TGD youth experience barriers in accessing this care. Pediatric primary care providers (PCPs) can play an important role in expanding access to gender-affirming care for TGD youth; however, few currently provide this care. The purpose of this study was to explore pediatric PCPs' perspectives regarding barriers they experience to providing gender-affirming care in the primary care setting.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Primary care; Barriers to providing care; Pediatric gender affirming care