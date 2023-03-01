Abstract

BACKGROUND: Exposure to domestic violence and abuse (DVA) is a global public health issue associated with substantial morbidity and mortality. There are few high-quality studies that assess the impact of DVA exposure on the development of atopic disease.



OBJECTIVE: To examine the association between exposure to DVA and the subsequent development of atopy.



METHODS: In this population-based, retrospective, open cohort study, we identified women with no history of atopic disease between January 1, 1995 and September 30, 2019 from IQVIA Medical Research Data, an anonymized UK primary care dataset. We used clinical codes to identify exposed patients (those with a code identifying exposure to DVA; n = 13,852) and unexposed patients (n = 49,036), who were matched by age and deprivation quintile. Cox proportional hazards regression was used to calculate hazard ratios (HRs) (with 95% CIs) of developing atopic disease: asthma, atopic eczema, or allergic rhinoconjunctivitis.



RESULTS: During the study period, 967 exposed women (incidence rate, 20.10/1,000 person-years) developed atopic disease, compared with 2,607 unexposed women (incidence rate, 13.24/1,000 person-years). This translated to an adjusted HR of 1.52 (95% CI, 1.41-1.64) accounting for key confounders; asthma (adjusted HR = 1.69; 95% CI, 1.44-1.99), atopic eczema (adjusted HR = 1.40; 95% CI, 1.26-1.56), and allergic rhinoconjunctivitis (adjusted HR = 1.63; 95% CI, 1.45-1.84).



CONCLUSIONS: Domestic violence and abuse is a significant global public health issue. These results demonstrate a significant associated risk for developing atopic disease. Public health approaches to the prevention and detection of DVA are necessary to reduce the associated ill health burden.

