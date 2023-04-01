Abstract

BACKGROUND: Delivering human trafficking education to nursing students may improve graduates' ability to identify and assist persons victimized by trafficking. A paucity of research has examined human trafficking as a content area in academic nursing programs as well as nurse educators' understanding and teaching practices of human trafficking.



PURPOSE: This study sought to (a) describe nurse educators' perceived knowledge, actual knowledge, attitudes, instructional beliefs, and instructional practices of human trafficking; (b) determine if differences in actual knowledge, attitudes, and instructional beliefs of human trafficking exist among nurse educators who have experience teaching about human trafficking compared to nurse educators who have never taught about human trafficking; and (c) determine if differences in actual knowledge, attitudes, and instructional beliefs exist among nurse educators who have received human trafficking training compared to nurse educators who have not received human trafficking training.



METHOD: A descriptive, cross-sectional study was conducted using survey methodology. A nationwide sample of 332 academic nurse educators was analyzed.



RESULTS: Findings among nurse educators included low perceived knowledge levels and strong actual knowledge levels about human trafficking. Participants held awareness they may encounter trafficked individuals in the workplace and expressed responsibility to respond to suspected cases. However, participants reported having received insufficient training on the topic and low confidence responding to trafficking situations. While nurse educators find relevance and value in teaching students about human trafficking, most do not have personal experience teaching about human trafficking or feel confident teaching on the topic.



CONCLUSION: This study provides preliminary knowledge of nurse educators' understanding and teaching practices of human trafficking.



FINDINGS from this study offer implications for nurse educators and program administrators to improve human trafficking training among nursing faculty and integrate human trafficking education into curricula.

