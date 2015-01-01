Abstract

Ethylene glycol (EG) is a toxic chemical that is sometimes used as ethanol substitute. Besides the desired intoxicating effects, the intake of EG may often lead to death unless timely treatment measures are provided by medical professionals. We examined 17 fatal EG poisonings between 2016 and March 2022 in Finland in terms of forensic toxicology and biochemistry results and demographic information. Most of the deceased were male and the median (range) age was 47 (20-77) years. Of the cases, 6 were suicides, 5 accidents and in 7 cases the intent remained undetermined. In all cases, vitreous humour (VH) glucose was above the limit of quantitation 0.35 mmol/L (mean: 5.2 mmol/L; range 0.52-19.5 mmol/L). Other markers of the glycaemic balance were within the normal range in all except one case. As EG is not routinely screened for in most laboratories but only analysed in cases where the intake of EG is suspected, some fatal EG poisonings may remain unrecognised in post-mortem (PM) investigations. Although various conditions may induce hyperglycaemia, it is worthwhile keeping in mind that elevated PM VH glucose levels that cannot be otherwise explained may suggest intake of ethanol substitutes.

