Citation
Flagg AM, Lin B, Crnic KA, Gonzales NA, Luecken LJ. Matern. Child Health J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37294466
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Childhood maltreatment is a well-established risk factor for health problems in adulthood and may also have intergenerational consequences for infant health. Childhood maltreatment may confer risk for infant health by undermining caregiver capacities for sensitive and responsive caregiving. However, associations among childhood maltreatment, maternal sensitivity, and infant health are not well understood. These processes may be of particular importance among low-income and ethnic minority populations for whom disparities in maltreatment exposure and poorer health outcomes are well-established.
Language: en
Keywords
Child maltreatment; Infant health; Intergenerational transmission; Maternal sensitivity; Mexican American