Abstract

Military sexual assault (MSA) is a prevalent issue among military personnel that has been linked to adverse mental and physical health outcomes, including posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and suicidal thoughts and behaviors. The present study sought to investigate the relationship between MSA and nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) in a national sample of Gulf War-I Era U.S. veterans. The study analyzed data from 1,153 Gulf War-I veterans collected through a cross-sectional survey that assessed demographic information, clinical outcomes, military background, and history of MSA and NSSI. MSA was found to be significantly associated with NSSI at the bivariate level (OR = 2.19, p < .001). Further, MSA remained significantly associated with NSSI (AOR = 2.50, p = .002) after controlling for relevant demographics and clinical outcomes. Veterans with a history of MSA were approximately two and half times more likely to engage in NSSI than veterans who had not experienced MSA. The present findings provide preliminary evidence linking MSA and NSSI. Further, the findings highlight the importance of assessing MSA and NSSI in veteran populations, particularly among those seeking treatment for PTSD.

