Abstract

BACKGROUND: Propeller-related injuries from motorboats are a major cause of injury in recreational water activities including severe and multiple lacerations that can promote scarring, blood loss, traumatic, or surgical amputations. The real incidence of these accidents is still unclear. The authors here present a systematic review of the literature, focusing on head injury, and related recommendations for its evaluation and management, also reporting a case of a female patient injured by a motorboat propeller.



METHODS: A systematic literature review was conducted according to the preferred reporting items for systematic reviews and meta-analyses statement, with no limits in terms of publication date. The following Mesh and free text terms were identified: "motorboat and propeller and injuries" (107 results).



RESULTS: A total of 12 papers were included in this systematic review. Only few case reports describing traumatic brain injury (TBI) have been documented. Out of a total of 90 cases analyzed, only five cases with TBI were reported. The authors also reported a case of a 12-year-old female, that during a boat trip, reported a severe polytrauma with concussive head trauma from a penetrating left fronto-temporo-parietal lesion, left mammary gland trauma and fracture of the left hand from falling into the water and impact with a motorboat propeller. She underwent an urgent left fronto-temporo-parietal decompressive craniectomy and then surgery with a multidisciplinary team. At the end of the surgical procedure, the patient was transferred to the pediatric intensive care unit. She was discharged on postoperative day 15. The patient was able to walk without assistance, with mild right hemiparesis and persistence of aphasia nominum.



CONCLUSION: Motorboat propeller injuries can result in extensive damage to soft tissue and bones with severe functional disability, amputations, and high mortality. There are still no recommendations and protocols for the management of motorboat propeller related injuries. Although there are several potential solutions that aim to prevent or ease motorboat-propeller injuries, there are still lack of consistent regulations.

