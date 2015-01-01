Abstract

BACKGROUND: "Ping-pong" fractures are a type of depressed fracture in which there is no rupture of the inner or outer table of the skull. It is produced by incomplete bone mineralization. Its appearance is frequent during neonatal and infant ages and is extremely rare outside of these age periods. The objective of this article is to present the case of a 16-year-old patient who presented a "ping-pong" fracture after a traumatic brain injury (TBI) and discuss the underlying physiopathogenesis of these types of fractures.



CASE DESCRIPTION: A 16-year-old patient presented to the emergency department with a TBI, referring headaches and nausea. Non-contrast brain computed tomography displayed a left parietal "ping-pong" fracture. Laboratory tests showed hypocalcemia, subsequently diagnosing hypoparathyroidism. The patient remained under observation for 48 h. He was managed conservatively and started on calcium carbonate and vitamin D supplements with a favorable evolution. Hospital discharge was granted with TBI discharge instructions and warning signs.



CONCLUSION: The age of presentation of our case was atypical, according to the reported literature. When faced with a "ping-pong" fracture outside of an early age, underlying bone pathologies must be ruled out, which could potentially generate incomplete bone mineralization of the skull.

