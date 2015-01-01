|
Minghinelli FE, Marquez YB, Pipolo DO, Recalde RJ, Mantese B, Rugilo C. Surg. Neurol. Int. 2023; 14: e170.
(Copyright © 2023, Medknow Publishing)
37292398
BACKGROUND: "Ping-pong" fractures are a type of depressed fracture in which there is no rupture of the inner or outer table of the skull. It is produced by incomplete bone mineralization. Its appearance is frequent during neonatal and infant ages and is extremely rare outside of these age periods. The objective of this article is to present the case of a 16-year-old patient who presented a "ping-pong" fracture after a traumatic brain injury (TBI) and discuss the underlying physiopathogenesis of these types of fractures.
Age; Fracture; “Ping-pong”; Bone mineralization; Depressed