Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To provide updated statistics on crashes in which another vehicle turns left in front of an oncoming motorcycle and discuss the potential of left turn assist technology.



METHODS: Motorcycle driver involvements in 2-vehicle fatal and police-reported crashes during 2017-2021 were tabulated by crash type, with a focus on crash types involving vehicles turning.



RESULTS: Crashes in which another vehicle turned left in front of an oncoming motorcycle were, by far, the most frequent type of fatal 2-vehicle motorcycle crash, at 26%.



CONCLUSION: There is a large opportunity to reduce harm by specifically addressing crashes in which another vehicle turns left in front of an oncoming motorcycle - ideally using a variety of countermeasures simultaneously.

