Abstract

Background

Reduced perception of potential harm resulting from cannabis use is associated with greater risk of driving under the influence of cannabis (DUIC). Understanding risk perceptions of DUIC among subgroups of users will positively inform targeting and content of anti-DUIC driver education and public awareness campaigns. The current study compared DUIC-related risk perceptions among individuals who use cannabis exclusively for non-medical purposes versus those who use cannabis for exclusively medical or for both medical and non-medical purposes (i.e., dual-purpose users).



Method

Data were drawn from a regionally stratified cross-sectional general population telephone survey of adults (18 + years) in Ontario, Canada conducted in 2017. Respondents who reported past-year use of cannabis and answered questions regarding DUIC risk perceptions were selected (weighted N = 343). Modified Poisson regression models with robust standard error estimation were conducted for three attitudes: disagree that DUIC increases motor vehicle collision risk, agree that DUIC is safer than driving under the influence of alcohol (DUIA), agree that chances of being caught by police for DUIA higher than DUIC. In addition to type of cannabis user (non-medical only versus medical or dual-purpose), covariates included demographic characteristics and past-year alcohol and cannabis use frequency.



Results

Adjusting for other covariates, regression analyses indicated that medical or dual-purpose cannabis users were 45 % more likely than non-medical users to agree that DUIC is safer than DUIA (Adjusted Prevalence Ratio = 1.45, 95 %CI = 1.10, 1.91, p = 0.007). No other differences in risk perception between medical or dual-purpose and non-medical cannabis users were found.



Discussion

Although no difference between medical or dual-purpose and non-medical cannabis users was found in perceptions of collision risk associated with DUIC or risk of police enforcement, the perception that DUIC is safer than DUIA was stronger among medical or dual-purpose than non-medical users. Recognizing that the shift in public perception of DUIA as a high-risk behaviour contributed to reductions in incidence of DUIA, results of the current study support education and awareness campaigns that target medical or dual-purpose users and emphasize that, like DUIA, DUIC is also a high-risk behaviour.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving



Language: en