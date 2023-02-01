Abstract

The development of increasingly automated vehicles (AVs) is likely to lead to new challenges around how they will interact with other road users. In the future, it is envisaged that AVs, manually driven vehicles, and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and pedestrians will need to share the road environment and interact with one another. This paper presents a test track study, funded by the H2020 interACT project, investigating pedestrians' reactions towards an AV's movement patterns and external Human Machine Interfaces (eHMIs). Twenty participants, standing on the side of a test-track road and facing an approaching AV, were asked to raise their arm to indicate: (1) when they could perceive the AV's eHMI, which consisted of either a Full Light Band (FLB) or a Partial Light Band (PLB); (2) when they perceived the deceleration of the AV (with eHMI vs. no eHMI); and (3) when they felt safe to cross the road in front of the approaching AV (with eHMI vs. no eHMI). Statistical analyses revealed no effects of the presence of an eHMI on the pedestrians' crossing decision or deceleration perception, but significant differences were found regarding the visibility of the FLB and PLB designs. The PLB design could be perceived at further distances than the FLB design. Both eHMI solutions were generally well-received, and participants provided high ratings of perceived safety, and confidence around the AV.

