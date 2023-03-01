|
Citation
|
Berghoefer FL, Huemer AK, Vollrath M. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2023; 95: 98-111.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
One of the most frequent crashes between cyclists and motor vehicles is the so-called "turning into" accident, where a motor vehicle turns into the main road and collides with a cyclist riding on the main road and crossing the vehicle's course. Previous studies mainly examined this type of crash and its causes with accident analyses or observational approaches. This study uses a driving simulator to examine the effect of possible countermeasures like the drivers' expectancy towards crossing cyclists, the view into the junction, and various bicycle crossing designs. N = 66 participants passed T-junctions that differ in the mentioned measures. Gaze and driving data were collected to assess the criticality of each approach.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Cyclists’ safety; Driver behavior; Driver error; Looked-but-failed-to-see error; Turning scenarios