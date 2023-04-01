|
Useche SA, Marin C, Llamazares FJ. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2023; 95: 143-159.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
Although most of the literature on stress-related factors uniformly points out several negative health, performance, and safety issues as potential outcomes attributable to a prolonged exposition to stressful situations, the applications of these assumptions to the field of urban mobility (and more specifically to commuting) remain considerably scarce. Indeed, while commuters worldwide usually face daily situations such as traffic jams, dearth of transport choices, crowded public transport services, long trips, and road conflicts, there are only a few studies that have methodologically addressed the issue of commuting stress (CS).
Commuters; Commuting stress; MCSS; Physical and mental health; Road users; Self-report tools; Urban transport