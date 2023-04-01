Abstract

Aggressive behaviour is a common response in different contexts all around the world. General aggression theories, such as the frustration-aggression theory, try to explain this behaviour in any context. However, situational specificity could play a relevant role in this issue, so proneness to behave aggressively may depend more on the context than on a general root or personality trait. With the aim of shedding light in this field, the current research aimed to analyse the relationship between aggressive behaviour on the road and intimate relationships. A sample composed of 275 participants who had a driving license and lived with an intimate partner completed a set of self-reports regarding aggressive behaviour in both contexts. The results suggested a convergence in the way of expressing anger, except in the case of adaptive aggression. A SEM-based approach indicated that the measured aggressive variables fitted better in two highly correlated factors rather than a single one, suggesting the relevance of the situational specificity in the prediction of aggressive behaviour in both contexts. Practical implications regarding evaluation and intervention for aggression reduction are discussed, as well as the limitations of the current research.

