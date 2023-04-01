|
Citation
Nævestad TO, Milch V, Blom J. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2023; 95: 322-342.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The present study examines the relationship between economic driving and road safety in trucking companies that have received support to work with economic driving, and a Reference sample of drivers from assumed average companies. The study is based on survey data (N = 366), and qualitative interviews (N = 26) with managers and employees. We first test the relationship between economic driving and traffic safety at the driver level (aim 1) and find a clear relationship: drivers with high scores in the fleet management systems, which record key aspects of economic and safe driving style, have a lower accident risk than drivers with lower scores. We then test the relationship between economic driving and traffic safety at the organizational level (aim 2), using the Eco Ladder for energy management approach to describe companies with different levels of measures to facilitate economic driving.
