Abstract

Cyclists' route choice is influenced by various route attributes as well as by individual characteristics or the purpose of cycling. Previous studies examined the extent to which those route attributes either motivate or deter to choose a certain route. However, one attribute, e.g. traffic volume, can both motivate and deter depending on the specific level, e.g. high vs. low traffic volume, and the effect of the levels may not be equal. Previous studies usually focused on either the motivational or the deterrent level. This study aims to compare both levels of several attributes, considering also individual factors and different cycling purposes. In an online questionnaire, (N = 169) participants were firstly separated into two trip purpose conditions by instruction (work vs. shopping). They were then presented with two routes representing the motivational and deterrent aspect of one attribute, and were asked for the maximum acceptable travel time for one route given the travel time of the alternative route and vice versa.



RESULTS indicate that commuter cyclists are more sensitive to deterrent aspects than to motivational aspects. In general, the gradient and the surface of a route have the highest impact, whereas advisory cycle lanes and traffic lights have the smallest. However, the impact of route attributes was influenced by individual aspects. This study is one of few that examined the impact of various route attributes by considering both the motivational and deterrent level of each attribute. It, thus, exceeds the existing literature by results of these effects and help to obtain a deeper understanding of cyclists' decision to choose or avoid certain routes.

