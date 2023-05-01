|
Chen HYW, Guo Z, Ebnali M. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2023; 95: 355-368.
Abstract
Training drivers about the automated driving system is one way for establishing safe and efficient driver interactions with a conditionally automated vehicle. This study investigated the effectiveness of three training paradigms--written, video (contains use cases), and interactive guides (support practices of use cases)--in a driving simulator study. Thirty participants with little or no prior experiences in driving automation were recruited and randomly assigned to participate in one of the training paradigms followed by a written test and two driving trips in a simulator. Explicit knowledge acquisition following training, driving performance during the simulated trips, and changes in acceptance of automation after training were analyzed.
Language: en
Keywords
Conditionally automated driving; Driver takeover; Driver training; Driver-automation interaction; User manual