Abstract

The continued public presence of far-right groups, particularly alt-right gangs (e.g., Proud Boys) participating in mass demonstrations and protests across the United States has made it clear that these groups and their behavior remain a concern. The overall lack of knowledge among policy makers, law enforcement, and community residents on how to deal with alt-right gang members has limited their ability to intervene and prevent violence. The misconception that alt-right gangs are domestic terrorist organizations, primarily driven by racist ideology, ignores just how unrefined and rudimentary the beliefs that connect members together actually are. The reliance on ideology has limited the inclusion of alt-right gangs in conventional gang studies and has directly impacted gang scholars' ability to understand group dynamics among these far-right gangs. This has in turned skewed also how law enforcement is trained to identify and deal with alt-right gangs. This manuscript overviews the need to rectify the historical apathy of traditional gang scholars and law enforcement in dealing with far-right/alt-right gangs. We conclude with a discussion on how the mainstreaming of alt-right groups over the last few years has accelerated and the growing need to explicitly treat these groups as street gangs.

Language: en