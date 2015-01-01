|
Dickson NC, Gohil AR, Unsworth CA. BMC Geriatr. 2023; 23(1): e363.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37301972
BACKGROUND: Powered wheelchairs and motorised mobility scooters, collectively called powered mobility devices (PMD), are highly valued by older Australians, including those living in residential care, to facilitate personal and community mobility. The number of PMDs in residential aged care is expected to grow proportionally with that of the wider community, however, there is very little literature on supporting residents to use PMDs safely. Prior to developing such supports, it is important to understand the frequency and nature of any incidents experienced by residents whilst using a PMD. The aim of this study was to determine the number and characteristics of PMD use related incidents occurring in a group of residential aged care facilities in a single year in one state in Australia including incident type, severity, assessment, or training received and outcomes on follow-up for PMD users living in residential aged care.
Injuries; Incidents; Mobility scooter; Powered wheelchair