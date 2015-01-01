|
Citation
Ritterbusch AE, Liévano-Karim L, Budker R, Meyer SR, Boothby N, Mugumya F, Bangirana C, Opobo T, Ampumuza D, Bosco Apota J, Mbabazi C, Nabukenya C, Kayongo A, Ssembatya F. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; 143: e106278.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37301111
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Violence against children (VAC) remains an urgent global dilemma and researchers and policymakers alike continue to work tirelessly to devise strategies aiming to end VAC. However, the perspectives and expertise of children themselves remain underrepresented in the drafting and implementation of these strategies against VAC. This paper draws attention to the marginalization of children living outside of family care and centers their perspective.
Language: en
Keywords
Uganda; Violence against children; Children outside of family care; Street-connected children; Youth-driven participatory action research (YPAR)