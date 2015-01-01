Abstract

BACKGROUND: Acceptable parental behaviors and practices toward a child vary across countries and may impact the risk of exposure to maltreatment. Conversely, prior experiences of maltreatment as a child may influence the acceptability of child maltreatment (CM) behaviors.



OBJECTIVE: This exploratory study examined the association between CM experiences and perceived acceptability of CM using data from four countries representing different cultures, living standards, and gross national income. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: We recruited a convenience sample of 478 adults from Cameroon (n = 111), Canada (n = 137), Japan (n = 108), and Germany (n = 122) through online postings on social media.



METHODS: We administered questionnaires and conducted a three-stage hierarchical multiple regression with perceived acceptability of CM subscales as the dependent variable.



RESULTS: In all countries, higher scores of childhood neglect were associated with greater perceived acceptability of neglect in one's community (p < .001). Equally, our results showed that higher scores of childhood neglect or sexual abuse were associated with greater perceived acceptability of sexual abuse (p < .044). However, we did not find a significant relationship between other forms of CM (i.e., physical abuse, emotional maltreatment, exposure to domestic violence), and their perceived acceptability.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings suggest that experiences of some CM types, namely neglect and sexual abuse, may be associated with the perception that these are more acceptable within one's community. Perceived acceptability of CM might be a driver that can either prevent or perpetuate CM. Therefore, intervention and prevention programs could incorporate a deeper cross-cultural understanding and assessment of these social norms in order to foster meaningful behavioral changes.

