Abstract

BACKGROUND: In the U.S., "War on Drugs" policies have led to large and unequal increases in arrests among particularly of Black/African American men. The change in the legal status of cannabis may reduce the racial disparity in arrests. We examined the impact of changing legal status on arrest disparities.



METHODS: We obtained publicly available deidentified cannabis arrest data from the District of Columbia (D.C.) Metropolitan Police Department (2012-2019) and Los Angeles (L.A.) Police Department (2010-2019). We examined the differences in average monthly cannabis arrest rates for each city and each outcome (possession, possession with intent to distribute, distribution, and public consumption) across racial groups.



RESULTS: For both D.C. and L.A. following changes in the legal status of cannabis, we saw a decrease of the absolute disparity in possession-related arrests. There was also a reduction in D.C. for the relative disparity, but there was an increase in the relative disparity in L.A. In both cities, there was an emergence of public consumption-arrests. In D.C., there was an absolute increase of 4.0 (SD=2.5) more arrests per-month for Black people than white people and a relative increase of 9.1 (SD=1.5). In L.A., absolute disparity of 0.6(SD=1.3) and a relative disparity of 6.7 (SD=2.0).



CONCLUSIONS: There was a reduction in the absolute arrest disparity for cannabis-related possession arrests following decriminalization and legalization in both D.C and L.A. However, we saw the emergence of arrests for public consumption. This emergence of possession arrests towards public consumptions arrests, underscores the need to examine arrests beyond possession.

