Abstract

PURPOSE: We report a case of a polydrug user who consumed various synthetic cannabinoids and fentanyl from a transdermal patch via a bucket bong. Toxicological results from postmortem matrices with special focus on synthetic cannabinoids are discussed in terms of their relevance to the death.



METHODS: The samples were analyzed by toxicological screening procedures involving immunoassays and gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS) as well as quantitative analyses by means of GC-MS and high-performance liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS).



RESULTS: At the autopsy, coronary artery disease and signs of liver congestion were noted, in the absence of acute myocardial ischemic changes. Femoral blood concentrations of fentanyl and pregabalin were 14 ng/mL and 3,200 ng/mL, respectively. In addition, 2.7 ng/mL 5F-ADB and 13 ng/mL 5F-MDMB-P7AICA were detected together with relatively low amounts of 5 other synthetic cannabinoids in cardiac blood. A total number of up to 17 synthetic cannabinoids were detected in kidney, liver, urine and hair. Fentanyl and 5F-ADB were also detected in the water of the bucket bong.



CONCLUSIONS: The cause of death could be attributed to an acute mixed intoxication by fentanyl and 5F-ADB (both Toxicological Significance Score (TSS) = 3) with a contribution of pregabalin and 5F-MDMB-P7AICA (TSS = 2), in a subject suffering from pre-existing heart damage. The most plausible mechanism of death consists in a respiratory depression. This case report demonstrates that use of opioids in combination with synthetic cannabinoids might be particularly dangerous.

