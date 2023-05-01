Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine the association between diuretic use and falls in community-dwelling older women with urinary incontinence (UI).



METHODS: We conducted an analytic cross-sectional study using patients' electronic medical records. Patients were women with UI, 65 years or older seen at a urogynecology clinic between January 1, 2018 and September 30, 2019. We used logistic regression analysis to explore the associations between falls and diuretic use.



RESULTS: The study included 108 women, mean age of 75.2 ±7.5 years. Twenty-two (20%) reported one or more falls within the past year and 32 (30%) were diuretic users. Fall prevalence in diuretic users and non-users were 25% (8/32) and 18.4% (14/76), respectively. Diuretic use was not associated with falls (OR = 0.74, 95%CI = 0.22-2.52). Post-hoc analysis revealed inadequate sample size.



CONCLUSIONS: Diuretics use may not be a risk factor for falls in ambulatory older women with UI. A larger sample will be needed to confirm.

