|
Citation
|
Crocetti AC, Cubillo Larrakia B, Walker Yorta Yorta T, Mitchell Mununjali F, Paradies Wakaya Y, Backholer K, Browne J. Global Health 2023; 19(1): e38.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37301864
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The health and wellbeing impacts of commercial activity on Indigenous populations is an emerging field of research. The alcohol industry is a key driver of health and social harms within Australia. In 2016 Woolworths, the largest food and beverage retailer in Australia, proposed to build a Dan Murphy's alcohol megastore in Darwin, near three 'dry' Aboriginal communities. This study examines the tactics used by Woolworths to advance the Dan Murphy's proposal and understand how civil society action can overcome powerful commercial interests to protect Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health and wellbeing.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol industry; Commercial determinants of health; Health equity; Indigenous health