|
Citation
|
Saladino V, Eleuteri S, Nuzzi A, Verrastro V. Healthcare (Basel) 2023; 11(11).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37297726
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The research aims to investigate family communication regarding sexuality and the possible link between insecure attachment, violence in relationships, and the tendency toward sexual sensation-seeking in a sample of Italian sexual offenders. DESIGN AND METHOD: We evaluated 29 male sexual offenders in two correctional facilities of Southern Lazio (Italy) (mean age = 40.76; SD = 11.16). The participants completed general questions about their family and sexual education and fulfilled the following questionnaires: Compulsive Sexual Behavior Inventory (CSBI), Sexual Sensation-seeking Scale (SSSS), and the High-Risk Situation Checklist, adapted in Italian, as well as the Attachment Style Questionnaire (ASQ), validated in Italian.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
violence; attachment; relapse; sex offender; sexual sensation-seeking