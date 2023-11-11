Abstract

Driving enables stroke survivors to freely participate in social integration. The purpose of this review was to summarize the evidence for the therapeutic effects of driving rehabilitation for patients when they return to driving after stroke and evaluate the predictors of returning to driving to identify the factors impacting their driving rehabilitation. This study employed a systematic review and meta-analysis. PubMed and four other databases were searched until 31 December 2022. Our review included randomized controlled trials (RCT) and non-RCTs that investigated driving rehabilitation for stroke and observational studies. A total of 16 studies (two non-RCT and 14 non-RCT) were reviewed; two RCTs investigated the effect of driving rehabilitation with a simulator system, and eight and six non-RCTS evaluated the predictive factors of driving return post-stroke and compared the effects of driving rehabilitation for stroke, respectively. The National Institute of Health Stroke Scale (NIHSS) and Mini Mental State Examination (MMSE) scores and having paid employment were significant predictors of resuming driving after stroke. The results suggest that NIHSS, MMSE, and paid employment are predictors of returning to driving post-stroke. Future research should investigate the effect of driving rehabilitation on the resumption of driving in patients with stroke.

