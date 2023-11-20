Abstract

(1) Background: This prospective study aimed to identify predictors of falls and fall-related fractures in community-dwelling older people with pain; (2) Methods: Participants comprised 389 community-dwelling older people aged 70+ years who had musculoskeletal pain in the neck, back, hip, leg/knee and/or feet. Demographic, anthropometric, balance, mobility, cognitive function, psychological status and physical activity level measures were obtained at baseline. Falls were monitored with monthly falls calendars for 12 months. Logistic regression analyses were performed to identify predictors of falls and fall-related fractures during a 12-month follow-up; (3) Results: Of the 389 participants, 175 (45.0%) and 20 (5.1%) reported falls and fall-related fractures during the 12-month follow-up, respectively. Greater postural sway on foam, more depressive symptoms and lower physical activity levels at baseline were associated with falls during the 12-month follow-up. Slower walking speed at baseline was associated with fall-related fractures during the 12-month follow-up. These associations remained significant after adjusting for age, sex, body mass index, comorbidities and medication use; (4) Conclusions: This study suggests poor balance, low mood and a less active lifestyle are predictors of falls, and slower walking speed predicts fall-related fractures among community-dwelling older people with pain.

