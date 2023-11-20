Abstract

We examined violence experiences among Female Sex Workers (FSWs) in Nairobi, Kenya, and how these relate to HIV risk using a life course perspective. Baseline behavioural-biological surveys were conducted with 1003 FSWs June-December 2019. Multivariable logistic regression models were used to estimate the adjusted odds ratio (AOR) and 95% confidence intervals (CI) for associations of life course factors with reported experience of physical or sexual violence in the past 6 months. We found substantial overlap between violence in childhood, and recent intimate and non-intimate partner violence in adulthood, with 86.9% reporting one or more types of violence and 18.7% reporting all three. Recent physical or sexual violence (64.9%) was independently associated with life course factors, including a high WHO Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) score (AOR = 7.92; 95% CI:4.93-12.74) and forced sexual debut (AOR = 1.97; 95% CI:1.18-3.29), as well as having an intimate partner (AOR = 1.67; 95% CI:1.25-2.23), not having an additional income to sex work (AOR = 1.54; 95% CI:1.15-2.05), having four or more dependents (AOR = 1.52; 95% CI:0.98-2.34), recent hunger (AOR = 1.39; 95% CI:1.01-1.92), police arrest in the past 6 months (AOR = 2.40; 95% CI:1.71-3.39), condomless last sex (AOR = 1.46; 95% CI:1.02-2.09), and harmful alcohol use (AOR = 3.34; 95% CI:1.74-6.42). Interventions that focus on violence prevention during childhood and adolescence should help prevent future adverse trajectories, including violence experience and HIV acquisition.

