|
Citation
|
Goulet MH, Lessard-Deschênes C, Pariseau-Legault P, Breton R, Crocker AG. Int. J. Law Psychiatry 2023; 89: e101901.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37301058
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: For people with a serious mental disorder, a community treatment order (CTO) is a legal response that requires them to undergo psychiatric treatment unwillingly under certain conditions. Qualitative studies have explored the perspectives of individuals involved in CTOs, including persons with lived experiences of a CTO, family members and mental health care providers, who are directly involved in these procedures. However, few studies have integrated their different perspectives.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Qualitative study; Community treatment order; Involuntary treatment; Mental disorder; Patient engagement