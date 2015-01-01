Abstract

INTRODUCTION: For people with a serious mental disorder, a community treatment order (CTO) is a legal response that requires them to undergo psychiatric treatment unwillingly under certain conditions. Qualitative studies have explored the perspectives of individuals involved in CTOs, including persons with lived experiences of a CTO, family members and mental health care providers, who are directly involved in these procedures. However, few studies have integrated their different perspectives.



METHOD: This descriptive and qualitative study aimed to explore the experience associated with a CTO in hospital and community settings among individuals with a history of CTO, relatives, and mental health care providers. Using a participatory research approach, individual semi-structured interviews were conducted with 35 participants. The data were reviewed using content analysis.



RESULTS: Three themes and seven sub-themes were identified: 1) differential positions as a function of meaning conferred to CTOs; 2) a risk management tool; and 3) coping strategies used to deal with CTOs. Overall, relatives' and mental health care providers' perspectives tended to be in opposition to those who went under a CTO.



CONCLUSIONS: In a context of recovery-oriented care, more research is needed to reconcile the seemingly contradictory positions of individual with experiential knowledge and the legal leverage that deprives them of their fundamental right to autonomy.

