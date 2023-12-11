Abstract

Recently, there has been a considerable rise in the popularity and use of electric scooters. Because of this, the number of accidents involving them has also risen. Head and neck injuries are the most common. The aim of the study was to determine the most frequent craniofacial injuries resulting from accidents involving electric scooters, and to identify the risk factors directly related to their placement and severity. The study carried out a retrospective analysis of the medical records of patients of the Clinic of Maxillofacial Surgery over 2019-2022, in terms of craniofacial injuries suffered as a result of e-scooter-related accidents. In the study population (31 cases), of which 61.3% were men, the median age was 27 years. At the time of the accident, 32.3% patients were under the influence of alcohol. Accidents were most common in the 21-30 age group; more often than not, they occurred during warm months and on weekends. The study identified a total of 40 fractures in the patients. The most common craniofacial injuries were mandibular fractures (37.5%), zygomatic-orbital fractures (20%) and frontal bone fractures (10%). A multidimensional correspondence analysis was also performed, which showed that at an age of under 30, alcohol consumption and female gender were associated with a higher likelihood of mandibular fracture. Proper education on the risks associated with the use of e-scooters is essential, with particular emphasis on the impact of alcohol on the driver. It is important to develop diagnostic and therapeutic algorithms for doctors, both in ED and in specialised departments.

