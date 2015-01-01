|
Katz CC, Okpych NJ, Charles P, Wall E, Courtney ME. J. Interpers. Violence 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
37300333
A small but growing body of research suggests that adolescents and young adults involved with the child welfare system and those transitioning out of foster care are at heightened risk of experiencing intimate partner violence (IPV). Understanding the factors that place youth at risk of IPV is central to prevention and treatment of this public health problem. However, questions remain about the prevalence and correlates of IPV among youth in foster care. Additionally, emotional abuse, a particular form of IPV in intimate partnerships, remains an understudied area in this population. This study aimed to address these gaps in research by exploring factors associated with IPV using longitudinal data from a representative sample of older youth in California Foster Care who participated in the California Youth Transitions to Adulthood Study (CalYOUTH). Our IPV outcome measures included victimization, perpetration, bidirectional IPV, and emotional abuse.
youth; intimate partner violence; foster care emancipation; sexual minority status