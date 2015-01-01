Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To identify the prevalence of student-directed violence on clinical placement and description of their related experience during clinical placements.



DESIGN: Mixed methods systematic review and meta-analysis conducted following Joanna Briggs Institute guidelines and reported according to Preferred Reporting of Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines. DATA SOURCES: CINAHL, Embase, Medline, Proquest, PsycINFO and Google Scholar. REVIEW METHODS: Included studies were peer reviewed, published primary studies where pre-registration nursing students were surveyed about their experiences of physical, verbal, or sexual aggression, bullying or racism during clinical placement. Studies were quality assessed but not excluded based on the result. A convergent segregated approach to synthesis and integration was undertaken. Prevalence data were extracted and pooled using both random and quality effects models; separate analyses were conducted by violence type, source, and region. Qualitative data were thematically analysed.



RESULTS: 14,894 student nurses from 42 studies were included across the meta-analyses. There was substantial heterogeneity in the included data. Pooled prevalence rates ranged from racism 12.2 % to bullying 58.2 %. Bullying (38.8 %) and physical aggression (10.2 %) were most perpetrated by nurses whereas sexual aggression was perpetrated mostly by patients (64.2 %) and physicians (18.6 %). Qualitative findings identified students' descriptions of reasons for, effects of, strategies for dealing with and higher education establishments' responsibilities with regards to workplace violence.



CONCLUSIONS: Student nurses commonly experience violence during their clinical placements. Given the potential debilitating physical and psychological sequelae of all forms of violence then this study further emphasises the need to use multiple strategies to prevent violence and to better equip student nurses to manage potentially violent incidents, their responses to violence, and to whistle blow or report when they are subject to violence.

Language: en