Abstract

Since vertebral kyphosis and abdominal circumference are thought to influence sarcopenia and fall risk in osteoporosis, we evaluated sarcopenia and fall risk in patients with different measurements of abdominal circumference and sagittal longitudinal axis (SVA). In this post hoc study, 227 patients aged 65 years or more who visited an outpatient osteoporosis clinic were included in the analysis. Sarcopenia was determined from lean body mass, grip strength, and walking speed by dual energy X-ray absorptiometry; SVA (median 40 mm) and abdominal circumference (median 80 cm) were compared between the four groups, each divided into two groups. Nutritional management, falls, and fall anxiety scores were also examined. The incidence of sarcopenia was significantly increased in those with abdominal circumference < 80 cm in both the SVA < 40 mm and SVA ≥ 40 mm groups (p < 0.05). Nonetheless, the fall scores of those with SVA < 40 mm were lower than those of individuals with SVA ≥ 40 mm (p < 0.01). Based on the results of this study, SVA and abdominal circumference values may predict the risk of sarcopenia and falls. More research is needed before our results can be translated into clinical practice.

