Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to investigate patterns of mortality by road transport injury (RTI) in Brazilian municipalities, focused on deaths of motorcyclists, between 2000 and 2018, and their relation with population size and economic status. STUDY DESIGN: This was an ecological epidemiological study with a descriptive and analytical nature.



METHODS: The age-standardized RTI mortality rates were calculated for the Brazilian municipalities, referring to the 3-year periods of 2000/2002 (T1), 2009/2011 (T2), and 2016/2018 (T3). The rates were stratified according to macroregion and population size and were compared in terms of percentage variation from one 3-year period to another. The Moran Global and Local indices were used in the spatial point-pattern analysis of the rates. To verify the association with the gross domestic product (GDP) per capita, the Spearman correlation coefficient was applied.



RESULTS: A decline in RTI mortality rates was found between 2000 and 2018, with the most significant declines observed in municipalities from the South and Southeast regions of Brazil. However, increases were observed among motorcyclists. Clusters of municipalities were detected, which presented high mortality rates among the motorcyclists in the Northeast region and in some states of the North and Midwest regions. The mortality rates showed a negative correlation with the GDP per capita of the Brazilian municipalities.



CONCLUSIONS: Although there were decreases in RTI mortality rates between 1990 and 2018, there was a significant increase in deaths among motorcyclists, especially in the Northeast, North, and Midwest regions of the country. Such differences can be explained by unequal growth in the size of the motorcycle fleet in those regions, by less law enforcement capability, and by the implementation of educational actions.

