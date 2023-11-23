Abstract

Accurately detecting falls and providing clear directions for the fall can greatly assist medical staff in promptly developing rescue plans and reducing secondary injuries during transportation to the hospital. In order to facilitate portability and protect people's privacy, this paper presents a novel method for detecting fall direction during motion using the FMCW radar. We analyze the fall direction in motion based on the correlation between different motion states. The range-time (RT) features and Doppler-time (DT) features of the person from the motion state to the fallen state were obtained by using the FMCW radar. We analyzed the different features of the two states and used a two-branch convolutional neural network (CNN) to detect the falling direction of the person. In order to improve the reliability of the model, this paper presents a pattern feature extraction (PFE) algorithm that effectively eliminates noise and outliers in RT maps and DT maps. The experimental results show that the method proposed in this paper has an identification accuracy of 96.27% for different falling directions, which can accurately identify the falling direction and improve the efficiency of rescue.

Language: en