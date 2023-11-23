Abstract

Measurement of reaction time in clinical settings is generally employed to assess cognitive abilities by having a subject perform standard simple tests. In this study, a new method of measuring response time (RT) was developed using a system composed of LEDs that emit light stimuli and are equipped with proximity sensors. The RT is measured as the time taken by the subject to turn off the LED target by moving the hand towards the sensor. Through an optoelectronic passive marker system, the associated motion response is assessed. Two tasks of 10 stimuli each were defined: simple reaction time and recognition reaction time tasks. To validate the method implemented to measure RTs, the reproducibility and repeatability of the measurements were estimated, and, to test the method's applicability, a pilot study was conducted on 10 healthy subjects (6 females and 4 males, age = 25 ± 2 years), reporting, as expected, that the response time was affected by the task's difficulty. Unlike commonly used tests, the developed method has proven to be adequate for the simultaneous evaluation of the response in terms of time and motion. Furthermore, thanks to the playful nature of the tests, this method could also be used for clinical and pediatric applications to measure the impact of motor and cognitive impairments on RT.

