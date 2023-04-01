SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Melhado CG, Sullivan TM, Stephens CQ, Burd RS, Jensen AR. Surgery 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.surg.2023.04.060

37301611

BACKGROUND: Firearm injury is now the leading cause of death for children in the United States. Functional morbidity among survivors also contributes to the public health burden of firearm injury but has not been quantified in children. This study aimed to assess functional impairment among survivors of pediatric firearm injury.

METHODS: We analyzed an 8-year (2014-2022) retrospective cohort of children (0-18 years) treated for firearm injuries at 2 urban level 1 pediatric trauma centers. The Functional Status Scale was used to assess functional impairment among survivors at discharge and at follow-up. Functional impairment was defined using multisystem (Functional Status Scale ≥8) and single-system (Functional Status Scale = 7) definitions.

RESULTS: The cohort included 282 children with a mean age of 11.1 (standard deviation 4.5) years. In-hospital mortality was 7% (n = 19). Functional impairment (Functional Status Scale ≥8) was present in 9% (n = 24) of children at discharge and in 7% (n = 13/192) at follow-up. Mild impairment in a single domain (Functional Status Scale = 7) was seen in 42% (n = 110) of the cohort at discharge. This impairment persisted to follow-up in most (67%, n = 59/88) of these children.

CONCLUSION: Functional impairment at discharge after firearm injury is common among children surviving transport in these trauma centers. These data highlight the added value of non-mortality metrics in assessing the health burden of pediatric firearm injuries. The collective impact of mortality and functional morbidity should be considered when advocating for resources to protect children.


