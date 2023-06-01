|
Stegall CL, Allen KW, Andrews AL, Kwon SJ, Oddo ER. Acad. Pediatr. 2023; S1876-2859(23)00219-X.
(Copyright © 2023, Academic Pediatric Association, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
37302700
OBJECTIVE: Increase provider screening rates for firearm access among patients presenting to the pediatric emergency department (PED) for a psychiatric chief complaint. STUDY DESIGN: In this resident-driven quality improvement (QI) project, a retrospective chart review examined firearm access screening rates among patients presenting to the PED with the chief complaint of "psychiatric evaluation." After establishing our baseline screening rate, the first phase of our Plan, Do, Study, Act (PDSA) cycle included implementing Be SMART education for pediatric residents. We made Be SMART handouts available in the PED, created electronic medical record (EMR) templates to facilitate documentation, and emailed routine reminders to residents during their PED block. In the second PDSA cycle, the pediatric emergency medicine (PEM) fellows expanded our efforts to increase project awareness from a supervisory role.
Language: en
Firearms; Injury prevention; Mental health; Advocacy; Safe storage