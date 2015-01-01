Abstract

BACKGROUND: In 2019, grounds maintenance work was ranked among the most dangerous jobs in the United States. The objective of this study was to provide a national profile of fatal injuries of grounds maintenance workers.



METHODS: Data from the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries and Current Population Survey were analyzed to determine grounds maintenance worker fatality rates and rate ratios during 2016-2020.



RESULTS: During the 5-year study period, a total of 1064 deaths, or average fatality rate of 16.64 deaths per 100,000 full-time employees (FTEs) was identified in grounds maintenance workers compared to 3.52 deaths per 100,000 FTEs for all occupational worker deaths in the United States. The incidence rate ratio was 4.72 per 100,000 FTEs [95% CI: 4.44-5.02; p < 0.0001]. The primary events or exposures that led to work-related deaths were transportation incidents (28.0%), falls (27.3%), contact with objects and equipment (22.8%), and traumatic acute exposures to harmful substances or environments (17.9%). Black or African American workers had higher death rates, while Hispanic or Latino workers accounted for over one-third of all occupational-related fatalities.



CONCLUSIONS: Each year, fatal work injury rates were consistently nearly five times higher among those employed in grounds maintenance work than all US worker fatalities. Wide-ranging safety intervention and prevention measures are needed to protect workers. Future research efforts should employ methods that include qualitative approaches to gain a better understanding of worker's perspectives and employer's operational work practices to mitigate risks that contribute to these high work-related fatalities.

