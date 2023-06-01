Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Lifetime exposure to interpersonal violence or abuse (IVA) has been associated with several chronic diseases including adult-onset diabetes, yet this pattern has not been confirmed by sex and race within a large cohort.



METHODS: Data from the Southern Community Cohort Study collected 2002-2009 and 2012-2015 were used to explore the relationship between lifetime IVA and diabetes (n=25,251). Prospective analyses of lower income people living in the southeastern United States (U.S.) were conducted in 2022 to examine risk of adult-onset diabetes associated with lifetime IVA by sex and race. Lifetime IVA was defined as 1) physical or psychological violence, threats or abuse in adulthood (adult IVA), and/or 2) childhood abuse or neglect (CAN).



RESULTS: After adjustment for potentially confounding factors, adult IVA was associated with a 23% increased risk of diabetes (adjusted hazard ratio [aHR]=1.23; 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.16-1.30). Diabetes risks associated with CAN were 15% (95% CI: 1.02-1.30) for neglect and 26% (95% CI: 1.19-1.35) for abuse. When combining adult IVA and CAN, the risk of diabetes was 35% higher (aHR=1.35; 95% CI: 1.26-1.45) than those experiencing no violence, abuse, or neglect. This pattern held among Black and White participants and among females and males.



CONCLUSIONS: Both adult IVA and CAN increased the risk of adult-onset diabetes in a dose-dependent pattern for males and females and by race. Intervention and prevention efforts to reduce adult IVA and CAN could not only reduce risk of lifetime IVA but may also reduce one of the most prevalent chronic diseases, adult-onset diabetes.

