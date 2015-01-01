|
Reader SW, Breckenridge ED, Chan W, Walton GH, Linder SH. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2023; 249: e109934.
37302359
BACKGROUND: 911 Good Samaritan Laws (GSLs) extend legal protection to people reporting drug overdoses who may otherwise be in violation of controlled substance laws. Mixed evidence suggests GSLs decrease overdose mortality, but these studies overlook substantial heterogeneity across states. The GSL Inventory exhaustively catalogs features of these laws into four categories: breadth, burden, strength, and exemption. The present study reduces this dataset to reveal patterns in implementation, facilitate future evaluations, and to produce a roadmap for the dimension reduction of further policy surveillance datasets.
Harm reduction; 911 Good Samaritan Law; Dimension reduction; Multidimensional scaling; Policy surveillance