Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Although prevalent, and variable geographically, there is little information on the incidence and risk factors for occupation hand trauma in our health care system. This pilot study was designed to determine the optimal data collection methods for transient risk factors locally METHODS: All adult patients with occupational hand trauma treated at an emergency department (ED) during a three-month period were interviewed, either in person or by phone, using a case crossover designed questionnaire, regarding occupation and exposure to potential transient risk factor.



RESULTS: Of 206 patients treated with occupational trauma during the study period, 94 had trauma distal to the elbow (46%). Patient compliance was high - 89% of the patients consented to phone interviews and 83% completed in-person ED interviews. In the 75 patients which participated in the study, several risk factors were found to be significant, including machine maintenance and being distracted, including by a cellular phone. We found lack of job experience, limited training on the job site and reports of previous injuries in these workplaces to be prevelent.



DISCUSSION: The risk factors implicated in this study are similar to those reported in previous studies at other locations and are modifiable although this is the first report linking cellular phone use and occupation trauma. This finding should be further examined in a larger group and according to occupational categories. Compliance with the study was high, in person or with phone interviews, making these options viable for further studies. Several minor changes to the questionnaire were suggested although it did conform with the case-crossover study design. According to this study, standard preventive measures may be lacking in Jerusalem and should be implemented more uniformly, including specific workplace safety plans and education and taking into consideration the risk factors documented here.

Language: en