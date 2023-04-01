|
Koch C, Neros T. J. Optom. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37302954
Abstract
Concussion is a diffuse brain injury that can lead to a variety of symptoms such as headaches, impaired memory, lack of focus or concentration, and sensitivity to light and noise (e.g.),5. In fact, a common symptom for evaluating concussion is visual sensitivity (e.g., 6. However, visual screening is not currently a recommended component of concussion assessment (e.g.),4. For example, the widely used SCAT52 includes "sensitivity to light" and "blurred vision" as items in the symptom checklist (c.f.),6 but none of the components of the SCAT5 explore the extent to which vision is affected by a potential concussion.
