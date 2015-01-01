SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Folastri S, Hambali IM, Ramli M, Akbar S, Sofyan A. J. Public Health (Oxford) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Oxford University Press)

DOI

10.1093/pubmed/fdad078

PMID

37302976

Abstract

ChatGPT can be, as an interactive information platform, used to facilitate learning about the psychological effects of sexual violence. Since its approach is interactive and also that it is easily accessible, it can aid in the dissemination of information, the prevention of sexual violence and its treatment. Further, it can be incorporated into the curriculum to help raise awareness about this delicate subject and aid the affected students.


Language: en

Keywords

Mental health; Educational settings; Sexual behaviour

