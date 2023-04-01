SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Taylor JQ, Hopkins E, Yang R, Abramowicz S. Oral Maxillofac. Surg. Clin. North Am. 2023; S1042-3699(23)00030-4.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.coms.2023.04.001

37302950

Pediatric Trauma results in over 8 million emergency department visits and 11,000 deaths annually. Unintentional injuries continue to be the leader in morbidity and mortality in pediatric and adolescent populations in the United States. More than 10% of all visits to pediatric emergency rooms (ER) present with craniofacial injuries. The most common etiologies for facial injuries in children and adolescence are motor vehicle accidents, assault, accidental injuries, sports injuries, nonaccidental injuries (eg, child abuse) and penetrating injuries. In the United States, head trauma secondary to abuse is the leading cause of mortality among non-accidental trauma in this population.


Trauma; Pediatric; Surgery; Facial; Nonaccidental trauma

