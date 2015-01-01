CONTACT US: Contact info
Armitage RC. Postgrad. Med. J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)
37302080
In addition to causing enormous and enduring harms to the health of populations, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the recent earthquakes in southeast Türkiye have greatly damaged the institutions of medical education at work in these countries. This paper explores these harms and encourages medical educationalists in unaffected countries to reflect on the virtues of their own educational institutions.
Language: en
medical education; natural disaster; conflict